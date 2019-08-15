Prof Stafford Griffith appointed interim Pro Vice Chancellor to UWI's Five Islands Campus

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has appointed Professor Stafford A Griffith as Interim Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of its Five Islands Campus located here with effect from August 15th until July 31st 2020.

Griffith will lead the Campus for its initial year of operation, which is expected to welcome its first cohort of students in September. Established to provide a development platform for Antigua and Barbuda, the new Five Islands Campus will also function as a hub for the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and serve to expand the institution's regional capacity in the delivery of higher education for the 21st Century.

It will begin with three schools—the School of Health and Behavioural Sciences; the School of Management, Sciences and Technology; and the School of Humanities and Education.

Approval of the regional university's newest campus was recently announced by Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles.

Griffith previously served as Regional Director of the University's Office of Online Learning (OOL) since October 2017, Director of The UWI's School of Education, and Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Education at the Mona Campus in Jamaica from August 2012 to September 2017.

He has also spent more than 35 years of his career at the professional and senior management levels in fields covering educational measurement and evaluation, programme planning and management, curriculum development, and teaching.

The holder of a Professorial Chair in Research, Measurement and Evaluation, Professor Griffith's postgraduate qualifications consist of specialised study in research, measurement and evaluation, and curriculum development.

He also holds an LLB degree and has completed graduate studies in the areas of Political Science and Development Studies.