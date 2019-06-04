J'can gets 10 months for US visa fraud
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A naturalised United States citizen, originally from Jamaica, has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for visa fraud.
The man, 41-year-old Marvin Mushia Smith pleaded guilty on August 14, 2018.
The US Department of Justice said according to court documents in April 2017, members of Orlando's Homeland Security Investigation's (HSI) Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force (DBFTF) identified numerous requests for abnormal numbers of alleged “required” foreign temporary non-agricultural workers, called “H-2B” visas.
The task force linked all of these requests to Smith, a naturalised US citizen, originally from Jamaica. Further investigation revealed that from at least as early as December 16, 2014, through March 15, 2018, Smith filed fraudulent labour certification packages and fraudulent immigration petitions with the Department of Labour (DOL) and/or US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which resulted in the admission of more than 300 non-immigrants (H-2Bs), all from Jamaica.
The H-2B non-agricultural temporary worker programme allows US employers to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary non-agricultural jobs. To qualify for H-2B non-immigrant classification, an application/petitioner (Smith, in this case) must establish that, amongst other things, there are not enough US workers who are able, willing, qualified, and available to do the temporary work, and that employing H-2B workers will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed US workers.
In his fraudulent submissions to DOL and USCIS, Smith claimed to have labour contracts with various hotels, construction companies, and/or landscaping businesses for temporary work in the United States.
In reality, many of his H-2B petition packages used fake temporary employment contracts as supporting evidence to exhibit the need for the foreign workers in the United States.
The Department of Justice said the USCIS approved all 11 of Smith's H-2B petitions, in large part, because of the fraudulent contracts supplied by Smith.
Each of the approved petitions allowed Smith to bring in a different amount of alien workers. On average, each petition allowed him to bring in about 30 workers. Furthermore, law enforcement interviewed several of the H-2B workers admitted under Smith's fraudulent H-2B packages and they said they had worked at different job sites and performed different duties than those indicated on the petitions.
“Foreign worker visa fraud can have serious national security, public safety, and economic consequences,” said HSI Orlando Assistant Special Agent in Charge David J Pezzutti.
“This case represents the importance of the HSI Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force's continuing commitment toward protecting the integrity of the immigration system and preserving jobs for US citizens and others lawfully authorised to work.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy