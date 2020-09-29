JCF mourns slain constable today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has designated today as a day of mourning in honour of the life of Constable Kemar Francis of the St Andrew South Division, who was killed in the line of duty.
Constable Francis was a member of a team of officers on patrol on Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 11 that responded to reports of gunfire shortly before midnight on Friday, September 25.
"In making their way to the community, the officers were met with gunfire on Pretoria Road. The police defended themselves, but Constable Francis was shot. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Saturday, September 26," the police outlined in a statement.
In symbolic recognition of the day of mourning, the Jamaica Constabulary Force flag will be flown at half-mast.
Uniformed members will cover the second button of their uniform with black material or wear a black ribbon on the left side above the pocket. Sworn and unsworn non-uniform personnel are encouraged to wear something black.
A moment of silence will also be observed during briefing parades and other official meetings throughout the day.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy