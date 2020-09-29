JCF mourns slain constable today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has designated today as a day of mourning in honour of the life of Constable Kemar Francis of the St Andrew South Division, who was killed in the line of duty.



Constable Francis was a member of a team of officers on patrol on Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 11 that responded to reports of gunfire shortly before midnight on Friday, September 25.

"In making their way to the community, the officers were met with gunfire on Pretoria Road. The police defended themselves, but Constable Francis was shot. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Saturday, September 26," the police outlined in a statement.

In symbolic recognition of the day of mourning, the Jamaica Constabulary Force flag will be flown at half-mast.

Uniformed members will cover the second button of their uniform with black material or wear a black ribbon on the left side above the pocket. Sworn and unsworn non-uniform personnel are encouraged to wear something black.

A moment of silence will also be observed during briefing parades and other official meetings throughout the day.