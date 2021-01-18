JDF investigating sexual harassment allegations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it is investigating allegations published in a Sunday Observer article outlining sexual harassment at the organisation.

Claims in the article, Sex mix-up at JDF, are that after ending a sexual relationship with a male JDF officer, a female soldier was given 'bad duty' and eventually charged under sections 75 and 46 of The Defence Act, and sentenced to 14 days in military detention.

In a statement a short while ago, the JDF sought to assure that “the organisation takes all reports of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour among its service members seriously and all parties involved in the matter under discussion are being thoroughly investigated".

It further advised that “matters of this personal and sensitive nature are treated with the highest level of sensitivity and are handled in accordance with the organisation's Sexual Harassment and Personal Relationship and Fraternisation policies, as well the Defence Act.

“As a result, we ask that the investigation be allowed the necessary time for completion. We remain confident that our sexual harassment policy, which was established in December 2018 (the JDF being one of the few organisations to have enacted such a policy on the island), will continue to guide us as we work towards a healthy and safe environment for all our service members.

“The JDF remains committed to Jamaica and all Jamaicans, as we work to maintain an organization built on equity, justice and accountability for all its members.”