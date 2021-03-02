JFMAU pays homage to Bunny Wailer

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Federation of Musicians and Affiliates Union (JFMAU) is expressing condolences to the family and friends of legendary reggae singer Bunny Wailer who died this morning. He was 73.

'Jah B' as he was affectionately called in the industry, was a prolific songwriter, singer and percussionist who assisted in pioneering reggae music both nationally and internationally.

During his sojourn, Bunny Wailer mentored countless artistes and was known for his wry humour and forthrightness, JFMAU recalled.

President of the JFMAU, Lowell “Omar” Lawson, said: “He was one of my mentors, I worked with him and he guided me in many of my decision-making processes. This cultural icon should be celebrated and remembered for his lifetime work of placing Jamaica's music and culture to the forefront of all the corners of the world. We need a legislation that will protect our cultural icons so that they will never be forgotten or taken for granted”.

“Legendary icon — rest in peace, fly away home, play your music in Zion…..your work is over,” the organisation said.