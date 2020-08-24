JLP reschedules manifesto launch
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has postponed the launch of its 2020 general election manifesto to Tuesday.
The party was to release the document today but said it took the decision to delay the launch in light of a press conference this evening by Prime Minister and Party Leader Andrew Holness to address the country's COVID-19 situation.
The party said the launch will take the format of a live broadcast as well as live streaming on all its social media platforms.
Holness, along with campaign spokespersons Dr Nigel Clarke and Kamina Johnson Smith, are set to lead tomorrow's proceedings scheduled to begin at 9:30 am.
The launch event will be convened by campaign chair, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange.
