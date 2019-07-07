JLP to launch scholarship fund tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) will on Monday launch the scholarship fund announced by Prime Minister and Party Leader Andrew Holness at the party's annual conference in November 2018.

According to a JLP advisory, a total of five scholarships and an additional 126 bursaries will be provided to the selected individuals. The selection mechanism is to be outlined at the event.

The JLP said senior members of the party leadership will also use the opportunity to outline plans to commemorate the party's 76th anniversary.

Holness is set to address the ceremony.