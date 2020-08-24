JPS closes Morant Bay office after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says its customer service office in Morant Bay, St Thomas has been closed, following the positive COVID-19 test result for an employee at that location.

JPS said although the affected employee has been working from home since August 7, out of an abundance of caution, it has temporarily closed the office for deep cleaning and sanitisation.

“Contact tracing is being expedited, and all team members who have been in close contact with the affected employee are being quarantined and tested, in line with the Ministry of Health and Wellness protocols,” the power company said.

This is the second confirmed COVID-19 case at JPS.

An employee at the company's Spanish Town Road Office in Kingston tested positive just over a week ago.