JPS customers to get text messages for high energy usage
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says, starting today, residential customers who have smart meters will begin receiving text message alerts if their monthly consumption moves 30 per cent or more compared to their previous month's electricity usage.
JPS, in a statement on its website, noted that more 320,000 customers already have smart meters.
It said the text message initiative is in keeping with a commitment made by JPS earlier this month, in a joint statement with the Ministry of Science Energy and Technology (MSET).
“We are delivering on our commitment to provide our customers with information that they can use in their day to day decision-making,” explained JPS' Senior Vice President Customer Services, Ramsay McDonald.
“Residential customers will get the high usage warning early enough, so they can adjust their usage before the end of the billing period. This is one of the benefits of the smart meters, which provide real time information that can help customers to manage their energy usage and put energy efficiency measures in place, as needed,” he said.
JPS also said the launch of its new mobile app in September will give customers with smart meters even greater access to information about their daily usage. Customers will be able to monitor the energy used by the different appliances in their homes, and make more informed decisions about when and how they use energy.
The company is projecting a full rollout of smart meters to all its customers by the end of 2024.
