JPS says customer service offices remain open for business

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is advising that the closure of its Spanish Town Road office due to a COVID-19 case has not affected the operations of its customer service offices.

JPS in a statement today assured that all its customer service offices are open for business as usual.

On the weekend, the company informed that an employee working at the Spanish Town Road office had tested positive for COVID-19, and is now in isolation at a Government facility.

“This is not a customer service office, but rather one where technical staff operate. JPS customer services are therefore not impacted,” the statement added.

JPS said the affected employee has not been to work since July 27, and out of an abundance of caution, it has temporarily closed the office and conducted deep cleaning and sanitisation at the facility.