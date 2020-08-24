JPS says heavy rain, wind causing power outages
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says heavy rain and wind in sections of the island have resulted in washed out poles, broken conductors and other damage to its network, leading to outages in some communities.
In a statement today, the company informed that “Crews have been working since last night, where it was safe to do so and will continue to work where the weather permits safe operations”.
The areas experiencing outages include:
In Kingston and St Andrew – Pembroke Hall, Jacks Hill, Mona Road, Peters Rock, Belcor Lodge, Norbrook, Gordon Town, Boone Hall, Golden Spring, Harbour View and Deanery Road;
In St Catherine – Ham Walk, Constant Spring, Linstead, Bowers and Sandy Ground;
In St Thomas – Lloyds, Bethel Gap to Cedar Valley and sections of York to Penline Castle;
In St James – Norwood District, Top Lincoln, Grange Hill, Porto Bello, West Gate Hills; and
In Westmoreland – West End in Negril.
JPS assured that every effort is being made to return the situation to normality.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy