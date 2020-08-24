JPS says heavy rain, wind causing power outages

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says heavy rain and wind in sections of the island have resulted in washed out poles, broken conductors and other damage to its network, leading to outages in some communities.

In a statement today, the company informed that “Crews have been working since last night, where it was safe to do so and will continue to work where the weather permits safe operations”.

The areas experiencing outages include:

In Kingston and St Andrew – Pembroke Hall, Jacks Hill, Mona Road, Peters Rock, Belcor Lodge, Norbrook, Gordon Town, Boone Hall, Golden Spring, Harbour View and Deanery Road;

In St Catherine – Ham Walk, Constant Spring, Linstead, Bowers and Sandy Ground;

In St Thomas – Lloyds, Bethel Gap to Cedar Valley and sections of York to Penline Castle;

In St James – Norwood District, Top Lincoln, Grange Hill, Porto Bello, West Gate Hills; and

In Westmoreland – West End in Negril.

JPS assured that every effort is being made to return the situation to normality.