JUTC to end free ride programme for essential workers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will be discontinuing its free bus ride programme to essential workers come February 14.

The State-owned bus company said this is due to financial constraints made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme, which includes the Montego Bay (MoBay) Metro, was introduced last April.

It applies to doctors, all categories of nurses, interns, porters, hospital staff, firemen, public-sector ambulance drivers, public health inspectors, correctional officers, police officers and soldiers.