Jackson says PNP summit searching for response to crime
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on National Security, Fitz Jackson, says that the aim of hosting Tuesday's National Crime and Violence Prevention Summit is in search of an effective response to the current wave of crime and violence.
Speaking at the opening session of the summit at the Jamaica Conference Centre yesterday, Jackson, who is also chairman of the People's National Party (PNP), said that it is the party's intention that there is agreement on the critical elements of a crime plan, which can make Jamaicans feel safer and facilitate a better environment for sustainable economic growth.
“We have tried hard policing, community policing, some amount of social intervention, Zones of Special Operation (ZOSos) and States of Emergency (SOEs), but the murder rate continues to grow…Our communities are crying out for help,” Jackson said.
“We need to respond, and this summit is one response that has been too long in coming,” he stated.
He said that the suggestion for the summit is Dr Phillips' most recent indicator of his creativity as leader of the parliamentary Opposition.
Balford Henry
