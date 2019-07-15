Jackson says SOEs losing effectiveness, demands crime plan

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson, is calling on the Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, to disclose plans to tackle murders across the country.

Jackson, in a release yesterday, urged the police commissioned to “immediately tell the nation, what are the plans beyond the current state of emergency (SOE) to stem the growing incidents of murder and other atrocities affecting several communities and townships across the island”.

He said the current state of affairs is of utmost concern because there is an uptick in murders and violence across several communities and in some areas within the jurisdiction of the state of emergency.

The Opposition spokesman highlighted recent shootings and deadly attacks in West Kingston and St James, stating that they indicate that ruthless thugs are not deterred by the presence of the SOE.

“ In fact, it appears as though these criminal elements have studied the deployment pattern of the SOE, and are using it as cover to carry-out their heinous crimes and showing no regard for what was intended to be a 'shock and awe' response by the State,” he reasoned.

“A series of shootings in Trench Town, a stone's throw away from a police/military check point recently, is evidence of the criminal disregard for the state of emergency. This is alarming and disconcerting,” Mr Jackson continued.

The spokesman also cited an episode of extensive shooting on Lincoln Road near the command centre as further evidence of the weakening of the effectiveness of the SOE.

He stated that there have been several murders and shootings with intent despite the ongoing SoE in St James.

“It has become increasingly clear that effective policing techniques have been abandoned and replaced by an ever growing reliance on the military to achieve what effective policing is capable of doing,” Jackson said.