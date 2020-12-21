Jamaica bans flights from UK
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has put a two-week ban on flights from the United Kingdom, joining several countries in restricting travel from Britain over a new strain of the novel coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness, in a statement announcing the ban, said it would take effect immediately and end January 4, 2021.
It noted however, that UK flights coming into the country over the next 24 hours and outbound flight to the UK will be allowed up to midnight Tuesday.
The health ministry said the country is expecting three flights from the UK in the next 24 hours, one of which is already en route, but passengers onboard those flights will be subjected to a minimum 48-hour quarantine and PCR testing.
"Passengers who test negative will be fitted with armbands for monitoring and released to complete their 14 day quarantine at home, while those found to be positive will be isolated in state facilities until recovered.
"Family members of persons who arrive on these flights will be able to pick up their relatives after the minimum 48 hour quarantine. Family members are reminded that they must strictly adhere to the infection prevention and control measures when picking up their relatives, as well as during the mandatory quarantine period as persons may develop symptoms during the 14 quarantine period and therefore transmit the virus to others.
"Persons who arrive in country from other ports of entry via the UK will also be required to adhere to all restrictions, in line with provisions under the Quarantine Act.
"At this time, Jamaicans are strongly advised not to travel to UK. Those who travel overseas including to UK will be subject to the established quarantine or isolation procedures, on their return to Jamaica," the statement continued.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy