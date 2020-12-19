Jamaica records two more COVID deaths, 96 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica, while 96 new cases were recorded on Friday.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Health and Wellness pushed the country's case tally to 12, 135 and the death toll to 285.

The deceased are two men, aged 80 years old from St Catherine and 76 years old from Trelawny. Two other deaths are under investigation, the ministry reported.

Of the new cases, 43 are males and 53 females with ages ranging from one to 87 years.

Nineteen of the cases were registered in St Catherine, 15 in Kingston and St Andrew, 10 each in St Elizabeth and St James and, nine each in Clarendon and Manchester. St Ann recorded six cases, St Thomas had five, Hanover, Trelawny and Westmoreland had three each, and two were recorded in St Mary.

According to the ministry, recoveries now stand at 8,812 after 144 such cases were recorded on Friday. With the new cases, 2,882 active cases are now in the island.