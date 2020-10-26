Jamaica to launch insurance programme for tourists

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has developed the first end-to-end insurance programme for tourists travelling to the island – the Jamaica Cares Insurance Programme – which is to be officially launched in two weeks.

The revolutionary initiative, which comprises two components – an all-hazard and a COVID-19 programme – is aimed at providing travel protection and emergency services to tourists coming into the island, as well as to ensure the safety and protection of workers in the tourism sector and, by extension Jamaican citizens.

Minister of Tourism, and Co-chair of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), Edmund Bartlett, announced today, during a virtual press conference that the GTRCMC has signed an agreement with Global Rescue for the implementation of the programme.

“The Jamaica Cares Programme represents another prong in our COVID resilience and has been designed very specifically and very deliberately. The programme protocol will ensure our ability to welcome travellers to Jamaica safely, knowing that in the worst-case scenario, they will be treated to the gold standards of care and service by building an alliance that looks at the travel experience to Jamaica and back home again,” he said.

According to the minister, Jamaica is the first in the world to offer this end-to-end health logistics coverage.

“If an unexpected medical emergency occurs, this programme has identified precisely the components that ensure the best possible outcome for the traveller,” he added.

The minister, noting the negative impact that the pandemic has had on the tourism sector, said that despite the negative forecast that is projected for the sector, Jamaica has learned that with crisis comes innovation and opportunities to better manage and recover.

“As thought leaders, Jamaica is practically taking a vital role in recovering and rebuilding the spirit of travel by restoring the trust and confidence of travellers to our destination,” he said.

“Today is tangible evidence of Jamaica and the Global Tourism Resilience Crisis Management Centre resolve to ensure resilience in this new COVID-pandemic world. In times of crisis we see innovation, new procedures like the COVID-19 protocols and the resilient corridor Jamaica has led the world in establishing,” Bartlett said.

The minister pointed out that the coronavirus resilient corridor is an important and effective component that gives the country the ability to manage and track the movement of tourists, while enabling them to enjoy the tourism activities.

Additionally, he said that Jamaica, since reopening its border to tourists on June 15, has welcomed 150,000 visitors and has not had any case of the virus among visitors or workers.

— JIS