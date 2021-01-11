Jamaican-American killed in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A United States resident was shot dead at his home in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth last night.

He has been identified as 34-year-old businessman Sheavon Buchanan.

Police reports are that about 10:45 pm, residents heard loud explosions and alerted the police. Buchanan was reportedly found in his yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This brings to three the number of murders committed in the parish since the start of the year.

Kasey Williams