Jamaican national from New York brings cheers to Kitson Town community

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaican national living in the United States (US), Althea Needham, brought cheers to over 200 children in Kitson Town and donated wheel chairs for needy persons in her beloved parish of St Catherine.

On December 22, Needham collaborated with the Kitson Town based Holy Ghost Assembly Church of God, where they gave the children books, and other educational gifts, as well as personal care items, while also feting them along with their parents.

The New York resident explained that she had inquired from her sister and Pastor of the church, why she left Linstead, to minister in Kitson Town, and she spoke movingly about the children in the area, and it was a “touching” moment, which required support.

“That was a bit touching for me, so I decided to do a surprise treat,” the philanthropist said, adding that in addition to supporting education, she donated three wheelchairs and six walkers, one wheelchair and two walkers for the Kitson Town church, a set earmarked for the Linstead Hospital, and another set donated to the Bog Walk based Bethel Baptist Church.

She described her action as “giving back,” emphasizing that it is “nice when we go away and we can give back to the community. If we can't do it big, you still give back; it makes a big difference,” Needham said, noting that needy persons from the communities attend the churches, and they are well-placed to distribute or utilise the wheelchairs and the walkers.

Several of the children expressed their delight for the gift packages, which included toys and pleaded for the outreach event to return to their community.

But for parent Alecia Stewart, the “awesome,” event brought happiness to all the children, and helped her to save money that she would have used for her child to re-enter school in the new-year.

“January is back to school, and a lot of kids have used up what they before, and they love the things that are given to them today. I feel good, because it saved me a couple dollars that I would have been spending; so I am grateful,” Stewart said.