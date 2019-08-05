Jamaican on ganja charges in St Vincent granted bail

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — A High Court judge has offered a Jamaican man charged with possession of more than 30 pounds of marijuana, EC$20,000 (US$7,400) bail after the Serious Offences Court had earlier denied his application for bail.

Justice Brian Cottle granted bail to accused Novian Travis Vaughn Mullings, charged with possession of 13,995 grammes (30.85lbs) of cannabis with intent to supply. Mullings had pleaded not guilty also to the charge attempting to export the drug.

The prosecution alleges that he had the drug in a suitcase while attempting to board a flight to Barbados at the Argyle International Airport on the night of July 28.

Chief Magistrate Rechanne Browne at the Serious Offences Court last Monday denied him bail after the prosecutor, Crown Counsel Tammika McKenzie objected, arguing that Mullings was a non-national with no significant ties to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

But in granting bail Justice Cottle ordered that Mullings surrender his travel documents and report to the Mesopotamia Police Station.

The court also ordered that stop notices be posted at ports of entry and exit.

Mullings returns to court on September 13.