Jamaican on ganja charges in St Vincent granted bail
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — A High Court judge has offered a Jamaican man charged with possession of more than 30 pounds of marijuana, EC$20,000 (US$7,400) bail after the Serious Offences Court had earlier denied his application for bail.
Justice Brian Cottle granted bail to accused Novian Travis Vaughn Mullings, charged with possession of 13,995 grammes (30.85lbs) of cannabis with intent to supply. Mullings had pleaded not guilty also to the charge attempting to export the drug.
The prosecution alleges that he had the drug in a suitcase while attempting to board a flight to Barbados at the Argyle International Airport on the night of July 28.
Chief Magistrate Rechanne Browne at the Serious Offences Court last Monday denied him bail after the prosecutor, Crown Counsel Tammika McKenzie objected, arguing that Mullings was a non-national with no significant ties to St Vincent and the Grenadines.
But in granting bail Justice Cottle ordered that Mullings surrender his travel documents and report to the Mesopotamia Police Station.
The court also ordered that stop notices be posted at ports of entry and exit.
Mullings returns to court on September 13.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy