J'can on murder rap in Trinidad to appear in court today
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A 29-year-old Jamaican man is scheduled to appear in court here on Thursday, on a charge of murder.
Police report that the man, whose name has not been disclosed, was held last Friday during an operation and questioned by officials of the Homicide Bureau.
The Jamaican is charged with the murder of Dominic Houllier Almerales, 37, who was shot and killed on May 9, when he went to a property to speak to tenants about outstanding rent.
The Jamaican man has also been charged with one count of shooting with intent.
The second charge stems from an injury sustained by Almerales' wife, Desiree Sparkle Layne, in the same attack.
Police are also searching for two other suspects in this incident, including another Jamaican and a Venezuelan man.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy