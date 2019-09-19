J'can on murder rap in Trinidad to appear in court today

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A 29-year-old Jamaican man is scheduled to appear in court here on Thursday, on a charge of murder.

Police report that the man, whose name has not been disclosed, was held last Friday during an operation and questioned by officials of the Homicide Bureau.

The Jamaican is charged with the murder of Dominic Houllier Almerales, 37, who was shot and killed on May 9, when he went to a property to speak to tenants about outstanding rent.

The Jamaican man has also been charged with one count of shooting with intent.

The second charge stems from an injury sustained by Almerales' wife, Desiree Sparkle Layne, in the same attack.

Police are also searching for two other suspects in this incident, including another Jamaican and a Venezuelan man.