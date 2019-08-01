J'can among six nabbed on boat attempting to enter US illegally
MIAMI, Florida (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says crew members interdicted a 37-foot pleasure craft with one Jamaican and three Brazilian migrants about 30 miles east of Hollywood in southern Florida.
Two smugglers were also onboard the vessel.
On Wednesday, the US Coast Guard said its crew located the pleasure craft named “Bada Bing”, with six people aboard during a patrol on Tuesday.
The US Coast Guard said the crew safely embarked two Brazilian adult males, one Brazilian adult female, one Jamaican adult male and two potential smugglers.
“All six people were transferred to US Customs and Border Protection,” the Coast Guard said.
“People should never trust these criminal organisations with their lives,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Nicolas Rodriguez, Coast Guard 7th District operations branch.
“Attempting to smuggle yourself into the country via the maritime environment is both extremely dangerous and illegal,” he added. “With the consistent danger these smuggling ventures present, our crews and partner agencies remain persistently vigilant to protect lives and enforce federal laws.”
