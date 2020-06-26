Joviality not a lack of empathy, says Chuck after sexual harassment backlash
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck has responded to backlash he has been receiving over comments he made during a Joint Select Committee meeting examining the draft Sexual Harassment Bill.
During his presentation, Chuck said: "We don't want the situation that now happens in the #MeToo Movement in the US, where 30 years later you talk about I was harassed in the elevator." The minister chuckled before going on to add, "If you don't complain within 12 months, please, cut it out."
Social media users were quick to point out the insensitive nature of his statement, which the minister has sought to clarify.
In a series of tweets, the minister said: “If persons interpret my joviality as a lack of empathy, it was not meant and never intended to undermine the severity of the matter at hand. I do appreciate that sexual harassment is a serious and traumatic subject.”
“As Minister of Justice, I do take my role seriously to ensure lawmakers give the issues their full attention and consideration,” he commented.
Among the backlash from members of the public, there have been calls for Chuck's removal from the Andrew Holness led Cabinet.
One person on Twitter said: “Delroy Chuck needs to be removed as justice minister....There are some things we do not joke about and #sexualharasment is one of them. What kind of message is he sending to the victims who are afraid to come forward?”
“Delroy Chuck just made a joke involving a woman being harassed in the elevator? Pon TV? It nuh sit right with me,” tweeted someone else.
“Delroy Chuck laughing at the expense of women who've finally found the strength to report their abuse after many years. Man seh nuh bodda wid dat and that there should be a time limit on when reports can be made,” another added.
