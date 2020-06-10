Judge blocks ICE from civil arrests at New York courthouses
NEW YORK, United States (AP) — Federal immigration authorities can't make civil arrests at New York state courthouses or arrest anyone going there for a proceeding because a policy change was made in an arbitrary and capricious manner, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
The ruling by Judge Jed S Rakoff came after New York state and the Brooklyn district attorney sued over the policy switch codified in January 2018. Several immigrant advocates' groups have sued over the same issue in a case proceeding before another Manhattan judge.
Rakoff struck down a federal directive issued in 2017 and codified in January 2018 that plaintiffs said caused the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to greatly increase civil immigration arrests in and around New York State courthouses.
Rakoff said the policy was illegal and was made in an arbitrary and capricious manner. He said the policy stemmed from an executive order that did not "compel the agency to undertake its vast broadening of the scope of courthouse arrests."
And he said the agency, ICE, had failed to explain why its actions were necessary.
A spokesperson for federal lawyers who represented the government declined comment.
Plaintiffs had contended that ICE arrests in courthouses have skyrocketed since President Donald Trump took office, causing what Rakoff described in a December ruling as a rise "by a remarkable 1,700 per cent or more."
In that decision, Rakoff noted that over 500 years ago, the English courts developed a common law privilege against civil arrests on courthouse premises.
"This ancient privilege, incorporated into American law in the early years of our republic by virtually all state and federal courts, has remained largely intact over the centuries," Rakoff said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy