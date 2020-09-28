Julian Robinson not vying for PNP presidency

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Julian Robinson has indicated that he will not be contesting the election for president of the party.

Robinson yesterday informed the National Executive Council of his decision to resign as general secretary as of November 15, following the election of a new president.

In a statement a short while ago, he cited the party's defeat in the September 10 General Election as reason for his resignation and said: "I do not intend to pursue any other position in the party at this time."

"The General Election results were disappointing for the party and while there will be an assessment done by an Appraisal Committee, as a key member of the leadership of the Party, I am accepting responsibility. That does not mean accepting blame for everything that happened," he said.

"The timing of my departure allows the new president of the Party an opportunity to shape his or her own leadership team".

It was anticipated that Robinson would be among challengers for the presidency, however, only Lisa Hanna and Mark Golding have put forward their bid so far.

Norman Horne and Mikael Phillips have also said they will not be contesting the election.

The presidential contest was set in motion by the resignation of Dr Phillips who took responsibility for the party's 14-49 seat loss in the general election.

