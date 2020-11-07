'Jungleist!' Golding supporters celebrate victory
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Supporters of Mark Golding are now partying in the rain at the People's National Party (PNP) headquarters after he was declared the winner of the party's presidential election a short while ago.
"Jungleist," shouted the Golding supporters in reference to his St Andrew Southern constituency, which includes the PNP stronghold of Arnett Gardens better known as 'Concrete Jungle'.
As Golding entered the PNP headquarters the shouts of "We say Golding," echoed.
A handful of supporters of the other candidate Lisa Hanna are also at the headquarters but they are mostly silent.
"The real deal is now the president," declared one Golding supporter as she struggled to touch the helm of his garment.
"Young people do this," declared another Golding supporter who said she is a member of the PNP Youth Organisation.
Golding's 296 margin of victory, 1,740 to Hanna's 1,444 is being touted as the biggest margin of victory in a PNP presidential election in recent time but that is being fact checked by OBSERVER ONLINE.
Arthur Hall
