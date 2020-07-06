Justice Ministry town hall to focus on 'children and the justice system'
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Justice will on Wednesday host a virtual town hall meeting, which will focus on "children and the justice system".
Representatives from the EU Delegation Jamaica and the National Integrity Action will bring remarks at the 'Access Justice Live' town hall.
The ministry said panellists will expound on justice services available for children deemed uncontrollable and children who come in conflict with the law.
Updates on the National Child Diversion Programme will also be forthcoming.
Panellists include:
- Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck
- Ministry of Justice Child Diversion Consultant Ruth Carey
- Executive Director of the Legal Aid Council Hugh Faulkner
- Sergeant Winston Dawkins, Legal Affairs Division, Jamaica Constabulary Force
- Victims Services Division Director, Rev Osbourne Bailey
The live meeting will commence at 10:00 am and will be streamed live from the ministry's headquarters via Facebook: @mojofficaljm and jisvoice, Instagram: @jisvoice as well as the JIS' website
