KSAMC closes main offices for deep cleaning and sanitisation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has closed its main offices at 24 Church Street in Kingston for deep cleaning and sanitisation after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19 today.

KSAMC said the exercise, which will be conducted tomorrow, comprises the necessary deep cleaning measures to further protect the public and staff of the corporation.

"In keeping with standard protocols, members of staff who came in close contact with the infected person are isolated at home and will be tested by the Public Health Authorities," the corporation said.

The KSAMC will reopen for business on Wednesday during the usual hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.