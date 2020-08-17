KSA Health Department closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has advised the Kingston and St Andrew (KSA) Health Department will be temporarily closed tomorrow, because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The closure is to facilitate a deep cleaning exercise of the building.
SERHA said sensitisation sessions for staff has begun and will continue as necessary. Additionally, people who have been in immediate contact with the affected employee are being tested and quarantined.
The health department is scheduled to reopen for operations on Thursday.
Members of the public are being reminded to wear a mask at all times in public spaces, wash hands or sanitise as often as possible and maintain physical distancing of 6ft to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy