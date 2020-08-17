KSA Health Department closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has advised the Kingston and St Andrew (KSA) Health Department will be temporarily closed tomorrow, because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure is to facilitate a deep cleaning exercise of the building.

SERHA said sensitisation sessions for staff has begun and will continue as necessary. Additionally, people who have been in immediate contact with the affected employee are being tested and quarantined.

The health department is scheduled to reopen for operations on Thursday.

Members of the public are being reminded to wear a mask at all times in public spaces, wash hands or sanitise as often as possible and maintain physical distancing of 6ft to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.