PNP's Kellier denies receiving gov't credit card

ST JAMES, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament, Derrick Kellier, who formerly served as minister of labour and social security and minister of agriculture, is refuting claims that he was issued an individual government funded credit card during his tenure as agriculture minister.

In a statement this morning, Kellier said at no time during his tenure as a government minister in the Portia Simpson Miller administration, did he ever ask for, apply for, nor receive any government issued credit card.

He said the claim by Minister of Finance, Dr Nigel Clarke, that on the February 19, 2015, during his tenure as minister of agriculture and fisheries, he applied for and was granted approval (on the of July 27, 2015) for the use of a government funded credit card is grossly erroneous.

Kellier said he had also completed checks with the ministry which, confirmed that he was never issued with nor did he use a government credit card.

He said Clarke's statement is totally false and could bring his name into disrepute. Consequently, he said, he is demanding that his name be immediately removed from the list and a public apology issued.