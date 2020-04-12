Kendal Conference Centre being converted into COVID-19 isolation facility

MANDEVILLE, Manchester – Regional Director of the Southern Regional Health Authority Michael Bent has confirmed news reports that the church owned-and-operated Kendal Conference Centre at Kendal just outside Mandeville is being transformed into an isolation facility for COVID-19 patients.

“There should be about eight patients there (to begin with),” Bent told OBSERVER ONLINE Sunday afternoon (April 12). He said the centre at Kendal has space for 32 patients and should be accepting its first clients later this week.

Bent said those to be placed at the isolation centre were “convalescing patients” awaiting their second negative results before being cleared and sent back to their communities, after having earlier testing positive for COVID-19. Before being released, the patients would have to be free of “any other ailments”, said Bent.

As the situation now stands the first eight to be placed at Kendal are from Clarendon and Manchester.

The SRHA comprises the parishes of Manchester, Clarendon and St Elizabeth.

The SRHA's regional director said preparation work for location of the isolation facility at the conference centre - which is owned and managed by the Missionary Church Association of Jamaica - started about two weeks ago.

“We are very thankful that the Missionary Church was able to help us in this way,” said Bent.

