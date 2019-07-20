Kenya's president to join Jamaica in celebration of 57th Independence

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Jamaica has announced that President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will pay a State Visit to Jamaica as special guest for the nation's 57th Anniversary of Independence celebrations.

The president will be accompanied by First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta and an official delegation.



The Office of the Prime Minister, in a statement today, said the visit also provides an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between Jamaica and Kenya, focused on the development of an economically strategic partnership through the fostering of trade and investment ties and the promotion of increased technical cooperation in areas such as tourism, education, sport and culture.



The Kenyan president is scheduled to arrive in Jamaica for the three-day State Visit on August 5.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness will hold bilateral talks with President Kenyatta, which will be followed by a press statement. The Kenyan president will also undertake other engagements and activities, including a courtesy call on the Governor-General who will host a State Dinner in his honour at King's House, said OPM.



The president is also expected to meet with Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips.



As the special guest for Independence 57, which is being held under the theme: One Nation, One People, President Kenyatta will be fully exposed to Jamaica's rich history and culture.



President Kenyatta will lay a floral tribute at the shrine of the country's first national hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey at the National Heroes Park after which he will also visit the Bob Marley museum.



Prime Minister Holness will host the Kenyan president at the Denbigh Agricultural and Industrial Show in Clarendon on Independence Day. Later in the evening, President Kenyatta will attend the 57th Anniversary Independence Grand Gala.



The president will depart the island on August 7.