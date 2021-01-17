Kingston men charged with murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The police have arrested and charged two men with murder following the shooting death of 43-years-old Frederick Walters otherwise called 'Freddie', of Wildman Street in Kingston on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Charged are 22-year-old Davile Hepburn otherwise called 'Brown man', of York Street, and 22-year-old Nathaniel McFarlene otherwise called 'Zadaine', of Wildman Street, both in the parish.

Reports from the police are that about 4:55 pm, Walters was along Beeston Street in the parish when he was approached by the two accused, who opened gunfire hitting him. Walters was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hepburn and McFarlene were later arrested and subsequently charged after a question and answer interview in the presence of their lawyers.