Krystal Tomlinson out of national debate

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Julian Robinson says Krystal Tomlinson has been pulled out of tomorrow's national debate on social issues, citing that she may have been exposed to people with COVID-19.

This comes after incumbent Manchester Central Member of Parliament, Peter Bunting, disclosed that he would not be participating in the same debate, also due to possible exposure to the virus.

The PNP will be represented tomorrow by Lisa Hanna, Raymond Pryce and Dr Dayton Campbell.

The Jamaica Labour Party team remains unchanged with Floyd Green, Dr Christopher Tufton and Kamina Johnson Smith.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm local time and will be aired on television, radio and social media platforms.