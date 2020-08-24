Landslide impacts Trout Hall main road in Clarendon
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) has advised that the main road between Trout Hall and James Hill in Clarendon is impassable to large units, due to a landslide caused by the ongoing rainfall.
Operators of small vehicles are being urged to exercise extreme caution using the corridor.
NWA said it is mobilising heavy equipment to have the road cleared, even as the rain continues.
The island is being impacted by Tropical Storm Laura as it moves along Cuba's southern coast. The storm is blamed for the deaths of at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica this morning issued a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes, effective until 8:00 pm today.
