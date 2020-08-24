Landslide in Dam Head; Bridge washed away in Trinityville, St Thomas
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A section of the Gordon Town main road, in the vicinity of Dam Head in St Andrew, is now blocked due to a landslide caused by heavy rains over much of the island.
The National Works Agency (NWA) said the road had been partially cleared and could accommodate single lane traffic late yesterday. However, in a subsequent advisory, it said the corridor was again blocked.
"The continuous heavy rain in the area has caused a further mud/rock slide. Heavy equipment is in the area, but the situation is extremely dangerous," the agency said in a social media post.
Meanwhile, the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) informed that a bridge at Trinityville Road, St Thomas has been washed away by flood waters. Residents of Trinityville, Georgia and Cedar Valley in St.Thomas will be impacted as there is no established alternative route.
The public is being cautioned to avoid travelling along roadways that are flooded or inundated with water. People are advised to delay travel until waters recede unless absolutely necessary.
