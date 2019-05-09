Lane dedicated to Shantae Skyers at primary champs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, yesterday announced that the lane that was reserved for Shantae Skyers in the 80-metre race at the 2019 Institute of Sports Primary Schools (INSPORTS) Track and Field Championship will not be filled by any other athlete as mark of respect to the slain Red Hills Primary School pupil.

Grange made the announcement at the National Indoor Sports Centre as she officially launched the 39th edition of the Meet.

She said a red rose and a picture of Shantae we will be placed at the starting block.

The eight-year-old girl, who was slated to face the starters in the Class Three Girls 80-metre dash, was murdered recently.

“It is really sad and doleful that we will never again get the opportunity to see this young dynamo sprint towards the finish line. She was a promising young sprinter. But more than that, she was a child with immense potential,” commented Grange.

“My friends, we have to redouble our efforts to protect our children, and other vulnerable groups in the society – including the disabled and the elderly,” the minister continued.



The Championships will be contested for the first time in three Regional Championships in an islandwide format — Eastern, Western and Central.

This new change will also have a record 217 entries from primary schools participating in boys' and girls' categories in four different age-group classes. Before now, the highest number of schools to have participated was 85.

The Eastern Primary Championships, which is free to the public, started today at the National Stadium.The three-day meet, which begins each morning at 10:00 am, will have schools from Kingston, St Andrew, Portland, St Mary and St Thomas competing.