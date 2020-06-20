Latin America and Caribbean top 2 million COVID-19 cases — AFP
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AFP) — Latin America and the Caribbean on Saturday surpassed two million coronavirus cases, with Brazil home to more than half of the infections, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
The virus is accelerating its spread in the region, an outbreak hotspot with 2,007,621 confirmed cases.
Brazil, Latin America's largest country, trails only the United States in infections and deaths. It has recorded 1,067,579 confirmed cases and 49,976 deaths from COVID-19.
