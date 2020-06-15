Legal Aid Council still assisting children deemed uncontrollable
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Justice's Legal Aid Council (LAC) is advising that it continues to make legal assistance available for children who are deemed uncontrollable.
The LAC said in addition to providing representation for children under 18 years old who are charged with criminal offences, it also extends legal representation to children whose parents are unable to control them, even though no criminal offence has been alleged.
LAC Executive Director Hugh Faulkner explained in a statement that under Section 24 of the Child Care and Protection Act, the court may make a correctional order, which results in a child being held in a correctional facility.
“In such circumstances the council will intervene and provide representation for these children when they are to appear in Court,” said Faulkner.
The LAC is encouraging parents who need to secure legal representation for their children to contact the LAC at 876-948-6999/876-948-7275 or email aid.legal@moj.gov.jm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy