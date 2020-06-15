Legal Aid Council still assisting children deemed uncontrollable

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Justice's Legal Aid Council (LAC) is advising that it continues to make legal assistance available for children who are deemed uncontrollable.

The LAC said in addition to providing representation for children under 18 years old who are charged with criminal offences, it also extends legal representation to children whose parents are unable to control them, even though no criminal offence has been alleged.

LAC Executive Director Hugh Faulkner explained in a statement that under Section 24 of the Child Care and Protection Act, the court may make a correctional order, which results in a child being held in a correctional facility.

“In such circumstances the council will intervene and provide representation for these children when they are to appear in Court,” said Faulkner.

The LAC is encouraging parents who need to secure legal representation for their children to contact the LAC at 876-948-6999/876-948-7275 or email aid.legal@moj.gov.jm.