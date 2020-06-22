MP Leslie Campbell thankful for promotion to the Cabinet
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine North Eastern, Leslie Campbell, is grateful for his appointment to the Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Cabinet.
Campbell, an attorney-at-law, was sworn-in shortly after 2 o'clock this afternoon by Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, and is likely to be assigned to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.
A first-time MP, Campbell, a former party deputy treasurer has been relatively outspoken recently about issues affecting his constituency, while he has had to deal with a number of complaints from residents of the one-time JLP stronghold of late agriculture minister John Gyles.
Sir Patrick said Campbell, by agreeing to serve in the Cabinet, has indicated his willingness and commitment to serve as well as contribute to the realisation of the policy and programme objectives of the governing JLP.
He noted that he will face numerous challenges, but suggested that the appointment offers an opportunity for him to “demonstrably contribute to the development of the country, and the welfare of its people”.
The newly appointed MP paid tribute to the generosity of Sir Patrick carrying through with the swearing in this afternoon, despite the uncertainty as to whether it could be done with the late decision from Jamaica House. He said that he was informed after noon today.
“Secondly, I want to thank the people of North East St Catherine who made this possible, because it is on their backs that I have ridden into the Parliament, an so I thank them very much,” Campbell said.
He also thanked Prime Minister Andrew Holness for having reposed confidence in him, by making the recommendation for his appointment.
“I give my undertaking that I will serve the people of North East St Catherine, and the people of Jamaica to the best of my ability,” he committed.
Campbell, who was born in the district of Glengoffe in St Catherine North Eastern, became a lawyer in 1994 after attending St Mary's College in West Rural St Andrew and the University of London. He specialises in civil matters and is also a businessman.
Balford Henry
