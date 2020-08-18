Long-time Comrade backing independent candidate in St Ann NW

ST ANN, Jamaica — Anthony Charley, a self-professed long-time Comrade, says he's backing independent candidate Peter Shand because he has lost confidence in the incumbent St Ann North Western Member of Parliament Dr Dayton Campbell.

"What is on the ground is that we don't think Dayton Campbell can win this seat. We had to (support) somebody who can win this seat, and that's Peter Shand," Charley, a St Ann-based businessman, told OBSERVER ONLINE on the morning of Nomination Day proceedings on Tuesday.

"He (Shand) is a man of the people, for the people, and he's by the people. He's a man that is humble, a man that we can speak to," said Charley.

Shand, a former People's National Party (PNP) activist, was nominated shortly after 11:00 am at the constituency's Electoral Office.

Campbell, once again set to be the Opposition PNP's standard bearer in the constituency, is seeking a third term as the St Ann North Western MP.

Krystal Lee, a councillor from the St Mary Municipal Corporation who attended school in Brown's Town, is to be the ruling Jamaica Labour Party's candidate.

General Elections are set for September 3.

