Lotavia Brown wins triple jump gold at PanAm Juniors

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Lotavia Brown created a massive upset on Saturday's third session of the 20th Pan-American Under-20 championships at the national stadium in Costa Rica, winning the women's triple jump gold medal with a wind-aided 13.22 (4.3m/s), beating Cuba's World Leader Leyanis Perez Hernandez in the process.

Brown won Jamaica's third gold medal of the championships as high jumper Lamara Distin and both 4x100m relay teams added silver medals to take Jamaica's tally to 13 medals-three gold, six silver and four bronze.

Jamaica are third on the medals tables behind the USA who lead with 35 medals — 16 gold, 12 silver and seven bronze followed by Canada on 11 medals — four gold, five silver and two bronze.

The three-day championship ends today after a short morning session.

It was the second gold medal for Jamaica in the horizontal jump after Wayne Pinnock won the men's long on Friday as Brown just edged the Cuban who had three jumps over 13.00m but the best of 13.21m (0.5m/s) with Jamaica's Rhianna Phipps fifth with 12.98m (2.5m/s).

Distin led the high jump for a long time before being passed late by American gold medal winner Sanaa Barnes who won with 1.83m as the Jamaica settled for silver with 1.81m and another American Shelby Tyler took the bronze on countback with 1.78m after a three way tie for third that included Jamaica's Janique Burgher.

The girls 4x100m relay team of 100m gold medallist Briana Williams, Shakiera Bowra, Michae Harriott and Brandy Hall were second in 44.36 seconds behind the USA- 43.51 seconds with Canada third in 44.42 seconds.

The men's team of Oblique Seville, Michali Everette, Xavier Nairne and Kevon Stone also took silver in 39.20 seconds behind a World Junior Record run from the USA- 38.62 seconds while Brazil were third in a South American Under 20 Record 39.42 seconds.

Xavier Nairne was fourth in the men's 200m in 20.91 seconds (-0.8m/s) as Brandy Hall took seventh in the female final in 24.39 seconds.

Tyrice Taylor just missed a medal in the men's 800m final, placing fourth in 1:49.89 seconds while Tyrese Reid was seventh in 1:54.27 seconds, both Jamaicans led at the half way mark.

Adrienne Adams was fourth in the women's discus throw with 50.90m as Cuba's Melany Del Pilar Matheus Morejon set a Pan-Am Record 59.53m.

Paul Reid