MAJ concerned about election activities and COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Noting that the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the island indicates a second wave of outbreak, the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) has called on the leaders of both political parties to ramp up their efforts to tackle the virus, even as they carry out their election campaigns.

“Members of the public, and supporters of both political parties seem not to be taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously,” said the MAJ in a statement following yesterday's report from the Ministry of Health and Wellness that Jamaica recorded 98 new COVID-19 cases and one death in a 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday evening.

“Our observations of nomination day on Tuesday were disheartening. There was no physical distancing, only a few persons were wearing masks and of most concern little visible efforts by the authorities to enforce the regulations as laid down under the Disaster and Risk Management Act,” the association argued.

It called on the leaders of both the Jamaica Labour Party and the People's National Party, “to pay more than lip service to the public health measures initiated to battle COVID-19.

“The leadership of both parties have indicated that their respective supporters will behave responsibly but actions speak louder than words! We are calling on them to declare publicly specific measures that they will take at this time to aid in the fight against COVID-19. We cannot afford to be complacent. Enough is enough.”

The MAJ further urged the security forces to ensure that public health regulations are enforced on the campaign trail, without fear or favour to either party.

“Previously, we had called on Jamaicans to stay calm and to follow the guidelines set out by the authorities. We are now calling on all members of the public to be disciplined, and to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.”