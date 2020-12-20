MSMEs encouraged to be security conscious during Christmas season
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is imploring operators of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) to be security conscious during the yuletide season.
Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gary McKenzie, said that business owners must pay greater attention to their environment as they go about their daily activities.
“Some of the business people try to go out very early and also try to close as late as possible so they have to be vigilant about how they operate. Once any vehicle or person is observed to be suspicious then you must make the necessary arrangements to protect yourself,” he pointed out.
SSP McKenzie said that cash should not be kept in an area where it is visible to the public.
“What we find is that in some of these small businesses the cash drawers are close to the counter so persons can see the money. So we encourage finding discreet places to keep the money,” he said.
He further advised them to notify the police when moving large sums of cash, so that the necessary security support can be provided.
SSP McKenzie said that business operators should also ensure that they communicate with the relevant security personnel at financial institutions when they are making large deposits.
“We have seen situations where they arrive at the banks and by the time they park, they are pounced upon and they are robbed. I would suggest that once they approach the banks to make lodgements, notify the security officers that they are about to go in with these large sums of money,” he said.
SSP McKenzie further advised persons to park as close to the bank as possible when they are making these large deposits.
