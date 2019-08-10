Mac 11 sub-machine gun found in Spanish Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A team of police officers seized a firearm and two rounds of ammunition during an operation in Quarry Hill, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 3:40 pm, one Mac 11 sub-machine gun with a magazine containing two .380 cartridges was found in bushes near to a pig pen.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue.