Major cocaine bust at Kingston Freeport Terminal
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scores of packages with more than 300 pounds of cocaine were found in containers at the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) on Monday afternoon.
According to reports, the drug was found in two of six transhipment containers that arrived in the island from Guyana en route to Haiti and China.
While searching the containers, Narcotics Police accompanied by members of the Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement Team reportedly found a total of 122 packages (110 in one and 12 in another), each with compressed white substance resembling cocaine.
The total weight of the drugs is approximately 139.4 kilograms (307 pounds) and the estimated street value is US$6.59 million.
No one has been arrested in connection with the seizure.
