Man, woman arrested after gun find

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man and a woman have been arrested in relation to the seizure of a 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation on Payne Avenue, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that lawmen found the firearm during a search of a premises and its occupants about 3:30 pm on Friday.

The two were subsequently taken into custody. Their identities are being withheld pending futher investigations.