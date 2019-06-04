Man, woman shot dead in Old Harbour market

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A male vendor and a woman were shot dead inside the Old Harbour market St Catherine, this afternoon.

It is reported that both deceased were in the market approximately 2:10 pm when they were shot by two men. The victims were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Their identities have not yet been ascertained.



A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined by the police. More information later. Racquel Porter

