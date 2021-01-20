Man accused of gun attack injured during shootout with cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Kingston man, who was accused of shooting another man in his community, was shot and injured during a shootout with the police.

The lawmen said 24-year-old Shande Dixon, otherwise called 'Wingy Age', of Mountain View, Kingston 2, reportedly pounced upon the complainant and opened gunfire at him, hitting him in his leg.

The incident took place about 6:30 pm on November 19, 2020.

Further reports are that the complainant escaped and ran to the police station where he made a report and was assisted to the hospital.

Dixon was arrested after he was shot and injured during a shootout with the police in the Rockfort area on Monday, January 04. He was taken to hospital where he was treated and released in the custody of the police.

Dixon was officially charged on Thursday, January 07 with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition