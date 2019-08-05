Man arrested in Manchester gun find

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — One man was taken into police custody on Sunday following the seizure of a .38 revolver and 12 rounds of ammunition at a house on Green Street, Knockpatrick in Manchester.

The Newport police reported that lawmen searched the property during an operation about 6:45 am and found the firearm and ammunition.

The suspect was subsequently taken into custody, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations, the police said